Skip Bayless Flexes on Instagram, Proving Once and For All Los Angeles Belongs to the Clippers By Stephen Douglas | Nov 26 2019 Allen Kee/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers sent FOX Sports 1's Skip Bayless a personalized city jersey, presumably because of all the nice things he has said about the Clippers being better than the Lakers. This gave Skip an excuse to set a thirst trap and show off his guns for the first time in two months.

Two things we know for sure? Skip Bayless is 67-years old and FOX Sports 1 does not test for PEDs.

Bayless also took the opportunity to call out LeBron on Twitter because the Clippers were beating the Mavericks, which is somehow an indictment of the team with the best record in basketball. Bayless truly is three moves ahead and