Skip Bayless Celebrating the Cowboys Win by Dancing to C+C Music Factory is a Mood
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 22, 2020, 10:10 PM EST
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to improve to 3-7 on the season. With the Eagles losing to the Browns earlier in the day, the Cowboys are now in position to take over first place in the NFC East on Thanksgiving with a win at home against the Eagles. This has Cowboys fans in a much better mood than they were a month ago when they dropped to 2-4, but still led the division.
Among those celebrating is FOX Sports' Skip Bayless. Skip was dancing to C+C Music Factory while wearing his Ezekiel Elliott jersey. Thank goodness this isn't just a Fleet.
As a reminder, Skip turns 69 in a couple weeks.