Skip Bayless Says Carmelo Anthony is 'The Best 35-Year Old in the NBA' By Stephen Douglas | Jan 08 2020 Carmelo Anthony against the Toronto Raptors. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony hit a game-winning jumper with 3.3 seconds remaining to beat the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. The bucket capped a 28-point, 7-rebound game for Melo. Today on Undisputed, Skip Bayless raved about Anthony's play since returning to the NBA and said, "I'm starting to wonder if Carmelo Anthony is the best 35-year old in the NBA right now."

"I'm starting to wonder if Carmelo Anthony is the best 35-year-old in the NBA right now... I have been very happy for him." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/ZQ3NtLGXoz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 8, 2020

High praise, but it's kind of a slight to the other 35-year-olds in the NBA right now. Guys like Andre Iguodala, Thabo Sefolosha, JJ Reddick, JJ Barea and LeBron James... Oh. You know what? I see what he did there.

Skip used compliments of one of LeBron's best friends as a Trojan Horse filled with big old sick burn and we all fell for it. Here it is in my living room, making LeBron look like an overrated fraud. You hate to see it, but you have to appreciate the artistry.