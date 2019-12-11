Skip Bayless Blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' 10-3 Record By Stephen Douglas | Dec 11 2019 Tom Brady and Bill Belichick | Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are 10-3 and in great position for a top-2 seed in the AFC. Still, they've lost two consecutive games to division leaders-- so something is going horribly wrong. Who is to blame? The same people who get all the credit, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. But who is the most to blame? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe can't seem to agree.

Shannon blames Tom Brady. Why? Because WEEI, ESPN radio's Boston affiliate, gives him so much credit when they win. Also, they're not scoring. That's Brady's department!

"If Tom Brady gets a lion's share of the credit, then he should get a lion's share of the blame. This Patriots defense is still #1 in scoring, but Tom Brady's offense is 30th in scoring since that 8-0 start." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/pn6W2lOCjS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Skip blames Bill Belichick. He put the roster together, he's the best coach ever, he's to blame.

"I'm gonna give 75% of the blame to the guy who deserves it, the guy who buys the groceries and cooks the meals: Bill Belichick. He had to see all this coming, you can't go forward with a group of WRs with an aging Edelman as your #1." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/AjZVujXSA8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 11, 2019

Both guys make some great points, but the truth is we may never truly know who is really to blame for the New England Patriots 10-3 start.