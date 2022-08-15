Skip Bayless: Baker Mayfield Is 'Steal of Century' and 'Biggest Free-Agent Bargain Ever'
The Carolina Panthers have an open competition going for the starting quarterback spot with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield each having a legitimate chance to win. Which is pretty stupid, to hear Skip Bayless tell it because the new guy in town is worthy of some pretty weighty superlatives already.
"I believe because Matt Rhule is buffoonish that Sam Darnold will start the opener just on silly Matt Rhule pride," Bayless offered in his return to Undisputed after the show took some time off. (Side note: Why is Matt Rhule a buffoon? Are we just calling people buffoons now with no explanation? Because if so, that could dramatically change the tone of this blog post.)
"Baker Mayfield will turn back into the steal of the century," Bayless continued while rapping the table. "He will be the biggest free-agent bargain ever because of what you saw the other night on full display."
Mayfield played 12 snaps in a meaningless preseason game, completing 4 of 7 passes en route to generating a field goal. If that doesn't scream "steal of the century" and "biggest free-agent bargain ever" then what would?
God. It's August 15th. Between this and Stephen A. Smith putting the pedal down to the floor in his own return, I'm starting to get a bit worried about our most recognized take-makers. Pace yourselves out there!