Skip Bayless Extremely Excited to Debate Baker Mayfield's One Drive During Panthers Debut
Baker Mayfield played his first snaps in a Carolina Panthers uniform on Saturday during the team's first preseason game against the Washington Commanders. He looked fine on his first and only drive of the game, leading the offense to a field goal. Sam Darnold took over afterwards for a few series before Matt Rhule benched all the starters.
Skip Bayless, absent from our lives for the past week as the Undisputed crew presumably recharges ahead of the NFL season, watched Mayfield's performance and was so jacked up he had to tweet about it. To the point he didn't notice that Mayfield played only one drive, not two.
Mayfield went 4-of-7 for 45 yards and fumbled a snap that he managed to recover, so it wasn't exactly a stellar performance. But it's preseason. Everybody's rusty. No need to get too low or too high, but nobody told Bayless that. He's so pumped that he tweeted immediately afterwards that he can't wait for Monday's show, presumably to laud Mayfield's 12 snaps.
For any normal person, Saturday's game didn't give nearly enough to generate much debate, but Skip Bayless can make content out of literally anything. Admirable, really.