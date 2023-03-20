Skip Bayless: Anthony Davis' Initials Stand For 'Always Disappointing'
The Los Angeles Lakers had a rather tumultuous weekend in which they dropped a critical game to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday before rebounding and pulling out a tight win against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Anthony Davis played a big role in both games. He blew Friday's contest with some awful decision-making and free-throw shooting, then dominated Sunday's affair by recording 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks in a four-point victory. So it was only natural he'd be at the center of A-block discussion on Monday morning as studio shows across the country recap the weekend's NBA action.
Skip Bayless and the Undisputed crew are not exempt from that grouping. Bayless' angle on the situation was to attempt to recapture that Westbrick magic and come up with a rated-PG derogatory nickname for Davis. The best he came up with was "Always Disappointing."
Zinger!
Of course, AD is not always disappointing. He dominated the 2020 bubble as the two-way monster that everyone always thought he could be, locking down the paint on one end and draining jumpers on the other. Sure, we haven't seen that version of Davis since then but he earned the Lakers another banner and that is what he was brought there to do.
But Sometimes Disappointing or Often Disappointing doesn't work. Always Disappointing Except 2020 is clunky. We are unsure if it was worth it but Bayless had to ignore some parts of the narrative to shoehorn this nickname into existence.