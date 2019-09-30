The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Philadelphia 76ers Starting Five is Extremely Clean-Cut

By Kyle Koster | Sep 30 2019

CAMDEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Josh Richardson #0, Ben Simmons #25, Joel Embiid #21, Tobias Harris #12, and Al Horford #42 of the Philadelphia 76ers pose for a photo during the Philadelphia 76ers media day at the 76ers Training Complex on September 30, 2019 in Camden, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The NBA is right around the corner and that means it's group picture time. The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to ride the coattails of any process-trusting to the promised land. They enter next year with a re-tooled starting five. And a very handsome one at that.

Now, in case I'm mistaken, it appears there is a nary a tattoo among the group. At least a visible one. That feels a bit unusual in 2019. Not a good thing or a bad thing. Just a potential thing.

Pictured, from left, is Josh Richardson, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford. They look like a youth group coming over to help your grandmother clean out the gutters and pull some weeds because it's just so hard for her to keep up with that type of work these days.