Philadelphia 76ers Starting Five is Extremely Clean-Cut By Kyle Koster | Sep 30 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NBA is right around the corner and that means it's group picture time. The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to ride the coattails of any process-trusting to the promised land. They enter next year with a re-tooled starting five. And a very handsome one at that.

Now, in case I'm mistaken, it appears there is a nary a tattoo among the group. At least a visible one. That feels a bit unusual in 2019. Not a good thing or a bad thing. Just a potential thing.

Pictured, from left, is Josh Richardson, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford. They look like a youth group coming over to help your grandmother clean out the gutters and pull some weeds because it's just so hard for her to keep up with that type of work these days.