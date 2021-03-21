Sister Jean's Pregame Prayer Alerts Higher Power to Illinois' Three Point Shooting Percentage
Mar 21, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt became a March Madness celebrity during Loyola's improbable run to the Final Four in 2018. Loyola is back in the tournament this year and Sister Jean, now 101 years old, is back too. Before Loyola's second-round matchup against top-seeded Illinois, CBS gave America a peek at what the team chaplain had in her pregame prayer.
Not to question her methods, but you probably don't need to work shooting percentages into a prayer. The man or woman upstairs would be quick to point out that Illinois actually made closer to 36% of their three-point attempts this season.
Either way, Loyola did score early and jump out to an early lead, so who are we to question Sister Jean?