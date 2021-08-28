Roundup: Sirhan Sirhan Gets Parole; Halsey Releases Album; Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United
Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan gets parole ... Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United ... Supreme Court allows evictions to resume amid pandemic ... Hurricane Ida threatens New Orleans ... Some U.S. states are issuing stimulus checks ... Stocks finished the week higher ... Death toll exceeds 170 in Kabul airport bombing ... U.S. intelligence agencies unable to pinpoint pandemic origins ... Tesla wants to sell electricity directly to Texas households ... "Kevin can F**k Himself" renewed for second season ... Halsey released her new album ... Here's a review of the album ... "Cobra Kai" renewed for fifth season ... Lauri Markkanen traded to Cleveland ... Grades for the Markkanen deal ... Saints preseason finale canceled due to Hurricane Ida ... Jameis Winston will likely be Saints starting QB ... John Lynch implies Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance will play ...
This combination looks familiar:
Wes Blankenship's high school football videos are a national treasure:
The Foo Fighters played "Everlong" live with an 11-year-old drumming prodigy:
Pearl Jam's Ten is officially 30 years old. So here's "Alive" their first hit: