LeBron James is the Simone Biles of the NBA
Simon Biles appears to be unfair. She seemingly has moves created in a video game, not mean to be pulled off by normal human beings. On Saturday night at the US Classic she pulled off a Yurchenko double pike, which has never been done by a woman in competition. I will not try to pretend I know anything about this vault, but I can say with certainty that it passes the eye test. As in, "eye can't believe what I just saw."
Apparently this vault is so difficult the sport's governing body is even prepared to score it correctly. Biles definitely isn't mad though. Please don't put in the newspaper that she's mad. Via ESPN:
"That's on the [International Federation of Gymnastics], that's not on me," Biles said. "They have an open-end code of points, and now they're mad people are too far ahead and excelling."
It's fitting that that has some real LeBron James saying whoever invented the Play-In Tournament should be fired before going out and giving the league an all-time moment in the Play-In Tournament vibes. Just like LeBron, Biles physically gifted beyond comprehension and the kind of athlete that often leaves competitors from her own sport in awe. This should be a recurring theme throughout the (2021) 2020 Tokyo Olympics.