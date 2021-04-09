Si Woo Kim Forced to Putt With a 3-Wood After Snapping His Putter in Frustration
Si Woo Kim is 4 under par at the Masters and tied in fourth place after a sparkling round of 69 on Saturday. But you'd be forgiven if things looked a little odd when he was on the course late in the afternoon. That's because he was forced to putt with his 3-wood on the final four holes after he broke his putter in frustration.
After a three-putt on the 14th hole that left him with a bogey, Kim did this:
Well that's not good. He was spotted on the green at the par-5 15th looking like this:
Here he is on the 16th:
Yeah, that's a 3-wood and it's definitely not his normal putting stance. He snapped his putter and was using a wood to get around the greens at the Masters. The crazy part? It worked!
Kim made par on 15, 16, 17 and 18 to maintain his 3-under for the afternoon. Each hole featured a two-putt, and helped him remain in the hunt headed into the weekend. It would be a crazy story if he ended up winning this thing.
Let this be a lesson to everyone: treat your putter like the delicate flower it is.