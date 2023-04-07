Si Woo Kim Is Wearing a Very Loud PGA Tour Shirt While Paired With Phil Mickelson
The Rob Lowe-ification of fashion continues at a rapid pace and that's a great thing. Today Si Woo Kim, who entered the second round one-over and needing a positive day to survive the cut, walked out to the first tee box wearing this PGA Tour polo he was lucky enough to snag while rummaging around in the Dan Flashes bargain bins with a lot of similarly shaped guys.
Why? Because he's a proud member of the PGA Tour and wants everyone watching from space to be able to tell.
A bit made better by the fact Kim is playing alongside Phil Mickelson, who would tell you he's done more for the Tour than anyone who stuck around in good standing. And Tom Hoge, who probably just wants to stay out of it.
This is not the first salvo in this sartorial battle to corner the marketplace of ideas. Yesterday Jason Kokrak wore this number with his LIV team busily jammed into the design with Golf Saudi on the collar.
