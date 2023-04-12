Umpire Catches Shohei Ohtani With Something Up His Sleeve, Is Immediately Relieved
Shohei Ohtani continued his lifelong streak of being awesome at baseball on Tuesday night, scattering six hits over seven innings against the Washington Nationals. Tungsten Arm O'Doyle got the night off as Ohtani and Mike Trout went a combined one-for-seven at the plate and the Angels actually won.
One man who didn't get the night off was home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez who kept vigilant watch over the proceedings. At one point he thought he caught Ohtani doing something untoward when he spotted something besides an ace up the ace's sleeve. Upon further inspection, Marquez had himself a little chuckle.
Phew! It was just his PitchCom device. For a second there, I thought something bad was about to happen.
Imagine being the one to somehow catch Shohei Ohtani cheating. It would be like telling baseball fans around the world Santa Claus isn't really good enough to pitch and hit. No wonder his reaction was so full of joy and relief.
That's the smile of a man who gets to watch Ohtani work up close. Just happy to be a part of history.