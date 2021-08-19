The Sound of Shohei Ohtani's Bat Hitting a Home Run is Pure Baseball Bliss
Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season on Wednesday night. Much like the ones before, there was incredible crack of the bat. It's the exact sound you imagine hearing if you were listening to a game on the radio in the early 20th Century. And it seems like it happens every damn time this guy makes contact. It's like lightning hitting a tree in a forest and a few thousand people are there to see it fall in the bleachers a few seconds later.
Someone on YouTube put together a bunch of those home run bat cracks and it is so soothing. At least until it gets to the Bartolo Colon-influenced remix. Then it gets a little silly. Still, what a sound.
If MLB doesn't have someone working on a compilation of Ohtani's bat cracks in-house what are they even doing over there?
Now we just wait to hear how many more of these we get this season. Just remember each one is a gift from the baseball gods.