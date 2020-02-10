Shirtless Russian Hooligan Attempts to Punch Opposing Player in Face with Wild Uppercut
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Zenit St. Petersburg lost Sunday morning to Dinamo Moscow 4-2, a costly defeat that will likely end the club’s chances of winning the Russian Premier League. Zenit “fans” didn’t take too kindly to this development and decided to storm the field in the 86th minute.
It gets better (or worse), as one shirtless hooligan attempted a Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!-worthy uppercut to the head of Dinamo’s Vladimir Granat. Granat appears to ducks away from middle-aged idiot’s attempted haymaker.
Below is video of the entire incident, which includes all sorts fighting among the players and fans. If you keep your eyes peels you might be able to spot former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas among the chaos.
Reminder: FIFA awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia.
Another reminder: Zenit is the club where its own group of “ultras” issued a manifesto against the club signing either black or gay players.
