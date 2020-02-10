Shirtless Bro Evacuating Wildfires Asks KTLA Reporter Courtney Friel For a Date on Live TV
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Let’s see, you’re carrying a small dog down a smoke-filled street — shirtless — and a news reporter sticks a microphone in your face. What do you do, hot shot … what do you do? Obviously you laud KTLA reporter Courtney Friel for her looks and ask her out on a date. A-doi.
If it’s possible to be more chill than this bro, please let me know.
To answer Courtney’s question: Olive Garden.
[via Necci]