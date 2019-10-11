Shepard Smith Leaving Fox News By Kyle Koster | Oct 11 2019 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Longtime anchor Shepard Smith is leaving Fox News, he announced on his show today.

Shep Smith announces that today was his last show and he's leaving Fox News pic.twitter.com/JF28ub1js6 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 11, 2019

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter," he said. "After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged."

Smith has been one of the few Fox News hosts critical of President Donald Trump. His commentary has made him a frequent target of Trump's on Twitter.

“The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many," Smith added. "It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”

Smith spent the last 23 years at the channel after his first decade in the industry.

The announcement took his colleagues by surprise, with both Neil Cavuto and John Roberts left somewhat floored by the surprised announcement.