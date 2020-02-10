Shelly Sterling Wants to Keep the Clippers, Doesn't Think Donald's Punishment Should Apply to Her
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
His wife, Shelly Sterling. From the LA Times:
Los Angeles Clippers co-owner Shelly Sterling said Wednesday that she believes she is legally entitled to maintain ownership of the NBA team and will attempt to do so, even as the pro basketball league pushes to remove her husband from the team he has owned for 33 years. Sterling described her more than three-decade tenure as a “die-hard” fan of the Clippers and said she believes that the sanctions against Donald Sterling — which included a lifetime ban and $2.5-million fine — do not apply to “me or my family.”
Oh really? Good luck with that, Shelly. I think you’ll have to settle for a few nice parting gifts, and maybe the new owners will let you keep your courtside seat, but retaining ownership? No way Adam Silver and the NBA lose this battle, regardless of how expensive it is.
