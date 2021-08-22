Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Stole Sha'Carri Richardson's Memorable Interview at the Prefontaine Classic
Sha'Carri Richardson made her return to the track on Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Richardson was returning from a 30-day suspension for marijuana that forced her to miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In her return race, she had a chance to compete against the gold, silver and bronze medalists from the Olympics she missed. The race did not go well, but Richardson still made quite an impact.
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah won with countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sherika Jackson finishing second and third respectively, just like in the Olympics. NBC Sports caught up with Richardson after her ninth-place finish and she was defiant.
That's the extreme confidence of an elite athlete. It sounds a little weird to remind people you're the sixth fastest woman ever after eight women just beat you in one race, but as Richardson said, "talk all the sh-t you want."
And finally, make sure to watch the reaction of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she walks behind Richardson. Excellent meme material.