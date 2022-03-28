Shawn Wayans Parodied Chris Rock Getting Attacked By Celebrities at the 2000 MTV VMAs
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and it seems that the moment was predicted more than 20 years ago at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Held on September 7, 2000, the show was hosted by Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans. One of the early bits from the show was Shawn Wayans doing a Chris Rock impression and roasting the musicians in attendance.
Wayans' bit was a callback to Rock's opening monologue from the '99 VMAs, which had upset some of the targets (the same thing happened when he hosted again in 2003). Wayans' act was interspersed with footage of the celebrities reacting to Rock's material a year earlier. After two minutes "celebrities" rushed the stage to assault Wayans. Puffy, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and the Backstreet Boys were all referenced as attackers.
Here's Rock's material from 1999. It features him saying, "I know I may get my ass whooped for this, but who gives a... I don't care," before he made a joke about Puffy. What are the odds he would be the same person to have to follow the altercation at the Oscars twenty-two years later?
And as long as we're here, let's look at the 2005 Kids' Choice Awards. Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith presented the award for Favorite Voice from an Animated Moive together. Here they are backstage taking a picture below with the winner.
And here are the Smiths with Chris Rock at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards, alongside Matt Damon and Johnny Knoxville. Smith and Knoxville presented an award together and Rock introduced Eminem.