Shawn Marion Blows Up on Twitter Space in NSFW Rant About His Jumper
One of the more fascinating spin-off inventions Twitter has put forth over the last year or so has been Twitter Spaces. It's basically one giant conference call that anyone can join but only the host has the ability to allow other users to speak. It's sort of weird because it can ultimately just turn into a press conference without video but people engage regardless.
Last night, sports personality Joy De'Angela started a Twitter Spaces under the premise of a simple question: who would be the GOAT player in NBA history if they had more help? It somehow got enough traction that NBA champion Shawn Marion joined on his official Twitter account. And then Marion blew up about the criticism of his jumpshot and how he has a Hall of Fame resume yet all people want to talk about is his goofy form.
Below you'll find his very-NSFW rant.
It is unclear how the discussion got there and even more unclear what inflamed Marion so. But it did give us a great rant. And, lest we forget, Marion has a point! His jumpshot sure did look weird but it worked very well. Marion is an all-time role player, the type of high-level glue guy that every team wishes they had. He is, in many ways, one of a kind.
Apparently he doesn't feel like he's getting enough respect for that.