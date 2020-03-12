Shaun Wyman Leaving ESPN Talent Office to Be Talent Agent For MAXX Sports
By Bobby Burack | Mar 12 2020
The Big Lead has learned from multiple sources with knowledge of the situation that Shaun Wyman is leaving ESPN's talent office for MAXX Sports & Entertainment Group, where he will work as a talent agent.
When reached by phone, an ESPN spokesperson declined to comment on the news.
Wyman has spent the last 19 years with ESPN. Last May, Wyman took the title of director of talent planning and negotiations.
MAXX Sports & Entertainment Group represents a number of clients in sports media, including Nate Burleson, Chris Haynes, Ryan Hollins, Rodney Harrison, Rosalyn Gold, CC Sabathia, Melanie Collins, and Chris Canty.