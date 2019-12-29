VIDEO: Shaun Wade Ejected for Targeting on Devastating Trevor Lawrence Sack
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 28 2019
Trevor Lawrence was the victim of a vicious hit during the second half of the Clemson - Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal. Lawrence dropped back to pass when cornerback Shaun Wade got him on a blitz. Then Chase Young wrapped his arms around Lawrence's head and helped take him to the ground.
Lawrence remained on the ground for a minute to collect his thoughts before he jogged off the field. He returned a couple plays later.
Wade did not return as he was called for targeting and ejected. The illegal hit also bailed out Clemson on third down. With a fresh set of downs and Lawrence back in the game, they continued to march down the field and get on the board with a touchdown.