VIDEO: Shaun Wade Ejected for Targeting on Devastating Trevor Lawrence Sack By Stephen Douglas | Dec 28 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State | Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence was the victim of a vicious hit during the second half of the Clemson - Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal. Lawrence dropped back to pass when cornerback Shaun Wade got him on a blitz. Then Chase Young wrapped his arms around Lawrence's head and helped take him to the ground.

Trevor Lawrence was slow to get up after this hit from Shaun Wade and Chase Young.



Wade was called for targeting and ejected. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/YXJIqTnUqY — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2019

Lawrence remained on the ground for a minute to collect his thoughts before he jogged off the field. He returned a couple plays later.

Wade did not return as he was called for targeting and ejected. The illegal hit also bailed out Clemson on third down. With a fresh set of downs and Lawrence back in the game, they continued to march down the field and get on the board with a touchdown.