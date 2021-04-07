Shaquille O'Neal Is Out There Doing Good Deeds at Local Malls
Shaquille O'Neal went to Zales yesterday to find some hoop earrings — just like the rest of us — and happened upon a man inquiring about the balance due on a ring. O'Neal, blessed with the NBA on TNT gig and sponsorship deals with about 18 percent of all companies currently operating in North America, was moved by the moment and convinced the guy to let him zero out that figure. His good deed was captured on video and discussed on last night's episode.
O'Neal says he does this a lot. The last time was only a few days ago while furniture shopping.
From this we can take a couple things. First, Shaq is all about doing good deeds and spreading joy and prone to a generous heart. Second, he shops a lot. I don't know if I can still say this in 2021 but analysts DO be shoppin'.
There are very few celebrities a person would rather see while out running an otherwise mundane errand. It's very hard not to smile when seeing O'Neal in person, even if you don't interact with him. Think about it. Encountering Shaq in the wild is a tacit endorsement of being in an interesting place at an interesting time.
And that's part of the reason why he's still so valuable as a televised resource even if his analysis is perceived as losing a few steps. People aren't ever going to be in a bad mood because of Shaq. That's barely even physically possible.