Shaquille O'Neal Rips Inside the NBA's Competition By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 23 2019 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal swatted away Inside the NBA's competition like it was a ball shot by one of his competitors from his playing days.

Speaking at a press event for TNT's studio show for its NBA coverage, O'Neal was asked about competition from other networks. His answer was quite direct.

Shaq still rolling at an Inside the NBA press event:



“I look at the competition shows. That shit’s terrible.” — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) October 23, 2019

O'Neal, frankly, may have a point. While other NBA studio shows have come and gone, Inside the NBA has been praised for the chemistry between host Ernie Johnson and O'Neal and his fellow analysts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. The show, as well as TNT's NBA coverage opened its 30th season on Tuesday to commemorate the 2019-20 season's opening slate of games. O'Neal has been with TNT since 2011, shortly after he ended his playing career. The show is perhaps currently best known for O'Neal's friendly rivalry with Barkley and the segment "Shaqtin' a Fool", which features O'Neal humorously narrating the latest bloopers the Association has to offer.

TNT's next games come on Thursday night, with a doubleheader. The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets do battle before the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Golden State Warriors in the latter portion.