Shaquille O'Neal Partnering with WynnBET as Brand Ambassador
Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to a deal with WynnBET to become the app's new brand ambassador, The Big Lead has learned. As part of the partnership, O'Neal will advise on strategy and be featured prominently in WynnBet's linear and digital advertising campaigns. He is also expected to create original content and interact with media partners. An official announcement will come later today.
WynnBet is part of Wynn Interactive, the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts. It is currently available in six states and moving toward rapid expansion with several applications pending. O'Neal is part of an expected major media push ahead of the NFL season that will include more brand ambassadors.
In order to comply with NBA rules, O'Neal will sell his ownership stake in the Sacramento Kings, first purchased in 2013.
WynnBET is currently in the first year of a multi-year partnership with Minute Media, which includes The Big Lead.