Shaq Thinks There Are Two Moons
Shaquille O'Neal has a new theory. Early this morning on Inside the NBA Shaq explained that he thinks there are two moons. His reasoning for this is that he was recently driving at night and noticed the moon moved. The only possible explanation being there are two moons.
I guess my question would be where does the second moon go? And if you saw another moon in a third position a few minutes later, is that the first moon or is it at all possible there are three moons? Perhaps infinite moons? How do we settle on the exact number of moons when we can only see one at a time?
We may never know.