Shaq Tackled Charles Barkley on 'Inside the NBA' Set
The Inside the NBA guys were tossing around a football on the set Tuesday night, when Shaquille O'Neal decided to assert his dominance. As Charles Barkley positioned himself to catch a pass, Shaq lined him up for a form tackle. Barkley wound up on his back.
Check this out:
The real bummer here is that Chuck dropped the ball. Come on, man. Have to keep ahold of it through the contact. Rule No. 1.
Taking a hit from Shaq -- even a muted one like this -- likely isn't great for your long-term health. Barkley should go to his doctor and get checked out immediately.