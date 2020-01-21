Shaq Mouthed 'Shut the F*** Up' to Charles Barkley on Live TV
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 21 2020
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have a longstanding, friendly feud that's been waged over the last two decades. It actually started out not-so-friendly, with Barkley throwing a ball at Shaq's head while the two were playing in the NBA against each other, but has certainly mellowed to a more playful level now that the two share a set as analysts on the NBA on TNT.
While wrestling and water gun fights have been waged on-air before, I'm not sure we've ever seen what happened last night. No idea what the context of this exchange was, or why Shaq said what he said (or really mouthed what he mouthed), but it doesn't take a lipreader to figure out Shaq's message to Sir Charles.
"Shut the f*** up."
The good thing is, we don't need to know what Barkley said to incite Shaq into this response. We also don't need to know what happened after this. We just need to watch Shaq, wearing glasses and a dapper suit, uttering these words to laugh. And laugh I did. Thanks, Big Cactus for making this Tuesday morning palatable.