Shaq Beats Kenny Smith in Race on 'Inside The NBA' Set
The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers played a tight first half in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. It was a two-point game when the cameras turned to Shaq, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Charles Barkley for the halftime edition of Inside The NBA.
The game was not the closest competition of the night. This is fact, not opinion. Because Shaq and Smith participated in another race to the board. It was as close a finish as you could imagine, especially considering they're both in suits, had to burst out of their chairs, and there were stairs involved.
The frame-by-frame was a great touch. I believe this is the first time Shaq has managed to beat Smith in the race to the board. A rare occasion and one worth celebrating for the big man.