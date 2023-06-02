Shaq Really Wants to Meet Nikola Jokic's Brothers
The Denver Nuggets won Game 1 of the NBA Finals, beating the Miami Heat 104-93 Thursday night. Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver, notching a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. After the game, Shaquille O'Neal derailed an interview with Jokic to say he wanted to meet the two-time MVP's brothers.
The exchange happened as Jokic sat with the NBA TV crew on a postgame show. Video is below:
Jokic's brothers have been a big story this postseason as they've been in the stands for virtually every game the Nuggets have played. They're obviously very supportive of their brother. They're also enormous.
The love-fest continued as Jokic said he modeled his game after Shaq:
A nice moment between two the best best big men to ever play the game.