Shaq Shares NSFW Story About Kobe Bryant's Opinion on There Being No 'I' in Team
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 24 2020
Shaquille O'Neal followed Michael Jordan at the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial on Tuesday, 2/24. Shaq shared a story about confronting Bryant over concerns he was not passing the ball enough. The story was told in classic, NSFW, Shaq fashion.
Shaq approached Kobe, telling him that there was no "I" in team. Kobe apparently responded by saying, "I know, but there's an M-E in that motherf---er." This is the exact type of response that you would expect Kobe to have locked and loaded for anyone who approached him with that cliche. It's also the exact kind of story you would expect Shaq to share at a memorial service.