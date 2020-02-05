Shaq Says James Dolan Needs to Stay Out of Knicks' Basketball Decisions
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 04 2020
Shaquille O'Neal had strong words for New York Knicks owner James Dolan Tuesday night on TNT. Shaq said when the Knicks hire a new general manager, Dolan should just stay out of the way.
Shaq referred to his successful stops in the NBA with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers and claimed both Pat Riley and Jerry West were allowed to run the show. If Dolan wants the Knicks to be successful, he should follow a similar pattern.
Check it out:
He's not wrong.
Dolan and the Knicks are looking for a new general manager after Steve Mills was fired as the team's president of basketball operations. While Dolan would love to land Toronto's Masai Ujiri, that's almost certainly not going to happen.
No matter who the Knicks get to run their basketball operation, Dolan needs to stay out of the team's decision-making and personnel decisions. He's clearly terrible