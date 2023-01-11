Shaq Shows Off a New Haircut That Sure Is Something
Shaquille O'Neal is showing off a new haircut while on TNT's pregame show Tuesday night. It's quite a look, as he's allowed part of his hair to grow in but his hairline is really high. I'm not quite sure what's going on here.
Shaq first showed up on NBA TV's Gametime Live. Check it out:
Then he hit the TNT set and ... people noticed.
I mean, I guess it's a look. The "Stephen A. Shaq" nickname is hilarious. But hey, if Shaq is good with it who am I to judge? I'm sure Charles Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew won't mention this at all.