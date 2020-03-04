Shaq Lost a Bet to Dwyane Wade and Had to Show His Hairline
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 03 2020
Shaquille O'Neal didn't welch on his bet with Dwyane Wade.
The big man predicted the Milwaukee Bucks would blow out Wade's beloved Miami Heat Monday night, and Wade took that bet. When the Heat beat the Bucks, Wade told Shaq had to let his hair grow and real hairline on TV. He's going to keep it all week.
Check it out:
Wow, that's a heck of a hairline. This is hilarious and good on Shaq for living up to his end of the bet.
Stuff like this is fantastic and makes TNT's NBA coverage the best on television. The channel has embraced the personalities of its host and leaned into them.