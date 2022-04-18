Shaq and Charles Barkley Have No Sympathy For Kyrie Irving's Fan Interactions
Kyrie Irving was incendiary on Sunday, pouring in 39 points on 20 field goal attempts to go along with six assists and four steals. He also spent the majority of the afternoon in Boston exchanging hostilities with Celtics fans. He told one fan to suck his d--- near the locker room and was spotted giving multiple fans the finger during the actual game. After the Nets loss he took the podium where he told the press that he didn't want to focus on the fans, that there's no hostility and that he also wanted to embrace it. The Inside the NBA crew was not impressed.
Shaq said that if Bill Russell went through it (as documented on the latest episode of HBO's Winning Time), then he wanted to go through it. "I don't really want to hear all that. Certain cities, they don't care what you say at the press conference because you know what's going to happen in Game 2? They're going to be talking more smack."
Charles Barkley added this: "Please stop it you athletes today whining like little... Come on man."
Shaq then punctuated the discussion by saying, "Man up."
The Celtics and Nets play again on Wednesday. Can't wait to see how Kyrie reacts to the fans now that they know they're under his skin.