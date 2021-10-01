Shaq Wore a Shirt With Him Knocking Out Charles Barkley on It to a Las Vegas Aces Game
By Stephen Douglas
Shaquille O'Neal attended last night's WNBA playoff game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury. He wore a shirt that from a distance looked like the famous picture of Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston. Upon closer inspection, it's actually Shaq standing over Charles Barkley. With Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith in the background calling the fight.
A quick Google search doesn't return any results for the shirt, which means that the Inside the NBA online gift shop isn't even carrying this incredible piece of art. This seems like a major oversight and an entire missed opportunity for Turner to diversify revenue streams.