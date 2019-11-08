Shaq and Charles Barkley Tore Hassan Whiteside to Shreds Thursday Night By Ryan Phillips | Nov 08 2019 Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Hassan Whiteside isn't bringing much to the table for the Portland Trail Blazers so far this season. Things have gotten so bad that Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley absolutely eviscerated him on TNT Thursday night.

During halftime of the Blazers' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, both Shaq and Barkley went in on Whiteside, ripping his effort, focus and performance.

Check out Shaq's critique:

Shaq ripping Hassan Whiteside to shreds ? pic.twitter.com/Q31ZoFM7qX — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 8, 2019

And Barkley twisted the knife a bit more after that:

Then Charles Barkley says Hassan Whiteside's strength is 'going to the bank twice a month, stealing money' pic.twitter.com/SA8owC2FCA — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) November 8, 2019

Whiteside is making $27 million this season in the final year of a four-year, $98 million contract. Despite putting up decent point (14.3) and rebound (12.0) numbers so far, he's been abysmal on defense and is averaging a horrific 2.3 turnovers per game. He's also averaging just 1.3 blocks per game, which would be is lowest average since 2011-12. Thursday night he had three turnovers while he spent the night getting run around by the Clippers. He looked awful.

Like much of Whiteside's career, he's putting up counting numbers while not actually helping his team win.