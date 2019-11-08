The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Shaq and Charles Barkley Tore Hassan Whiteside to Shreds Thursday Night

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 08 2019

PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 23: Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts while heading to the bench in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during their season opener at Moda Center on October 23, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Hassan Whiteside isn't bringing much to the table for the Portland Trail Blazers so far this season. Things have gotten so bad that Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley absolutely eviscerated him on TNT Thursday night.

During halftime of the Blazers' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, both Shaq and Barkley went in on Whiteside, ripping his effort, focus and performance.

Check out Shaq's critique:

And Barkley twisted the knife a bit more after that:

Whiteside is making $27 million this season in the final year of a four-year, $98 million contract. Despite putting up decent point (14.3) and rebound (12.0) numbers so far, he's been abysmal on defense and is averaging a horrific 2.3 turnovers per game. He's also averaging just 1.3 blocks per game, which would be is lowest average since 2011-12. Thursday night he had three turnovers while he spent the night getting run around by the Clippers. He looked awful.

Like much of Whiteside's career, he's putting up counting numbers while not actually helping his team win.