Shaq Brewster Confronted By Man During Live MSNBC Broadcast in Mississippi
By Stephen Douglas
Shaq Brewster of NBC News was reporting live from Gulfport, Mississippi this morning as the Gulf Coast continues to deal with Hurricane Ida. During a spot on MSNBC a man in a white truck pulls up on the beach and runs towards Brewester shouting about "reporting accurately."
As the man confronts the crew Brewster moves so he can continue the live shot, but the man proceeded to get right in Brewster's face as he threw it back to Craig Melvin in the studio.
Brewster has since tweeted that everything was OK.
Brewster handled the situation with incredible composure, especially considering the stranger was so confrontational and clearly escalating the situation as the camera turned off.