Shannon Sharpe: The Hardest Job I've Ever Had Was Being Black
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 28 2020
Shannon Sharpe made a powerful statement on Friday's edition of Undisputed. Sharpe and Skip Bayless were discussing Troy Vincent's comments concerning the racial justice movement and he let loose with some real, heartfelt truth.
Here's video of the segment:
Man, Sharpe absolutely nailed this. It's so well-said. He distilled the issue down to its core so effectively.
Sharpe is not only speaking as a man who has lived in this country for all of his 52 years, but also as a parent who has had to advise his son how to live in it. And no matter what he or his family does they'll always be defined as "Black" first.