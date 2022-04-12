Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Rip 'Delusional' Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook was never going to be a fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. So it shouldn't be shocking that his first season in LA was an abject disaster. Russ didn't help himself with a tone deaf exit interview on Monday and now he's getting ripped for it. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless teed off on Tuesday.
Westbrook essentially claimed he wasn't given a fair chance by now departed Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. Bayless didn't want to hear it:
Then it was Sharpe's turn to unload:
They're not wrong. Westbrook was a turnover machine, couldn't shoot and utterly failed to change his game to fit into the Lakers' system. Vogel held him accountable for his mistakes -- and was really the first coach to do so -- and Westbrook bucked at that.
Westbrook had the worst statistical season of his career during the 2021-22 NBA campaign. Rather than recognize that and own it, he's looking to blame others. It was always going to end this way. The fact that the Lakers didn't see this coming is, frankly, laughable.