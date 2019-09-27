Shannon Sharpe Gets New Contract to Remain With Fox Sports, Skip Bayless By Kyle Koster | Sep 27 2019 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe's contract expired in July, but he kept coming to work while hammering out his future with Fox Sports. Now, after three months of that purgatory, a deal has been reached.

Sharpe has signed a multi-year extension to remain as Skip Bayless' opponent on Undisputed, Front Office Sports reports. The 51-year-old is an important and perhaps underrated cog in the FS1 machine and losing him would have been a blow. FOS identified Cris Carter as a possible replacement for Sharpe had things not worked out, but that would have left a pretty big hole on First Things First.

Say what you want about any two-hander that features Bayless, Sharpe has proven to be an excellent counterpoint across the table. It's extremely easy to get steamrolled from that chair, but the former tight end has acquitted himself quite nicely as an equal.

Don't be surprised if we see a noticeable Michael Strahan-ization of Sharpe moving forward. He worked the red carpet for Fox's Emmy coverage on Sunday night and could get some run in similar situations after a steady performance.