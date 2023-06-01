Shannon Sharpe Is Leaving 'Undisputed'
A big change is coming to FS1. The New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel is reporting Shannon Sharpe will soon leave Undisputed, ending his on-air partnership with Skip Bayless. Sharpe and Fox Sports have reportedly reached a buyout agreement and he'll be moving on from the network in a few weeks.
Sharpe's popular Club Shay Shay podcast will also be leaving Fox Sports. His departure is expected after the NBA Finals.
Sharpe and Bayless had friction that spilled out publicly following the latter's Twitter activity during the Damar Hamlin incident back in January. Sharpe sat out an episode of the show following Bayless' wildly insensitive tweet about the situation that seemed more concerned with the NFL's schedule than Hamlin's health. He faced widespread condemnation for his comments.
When Sharpe returned to the air the next day, the two longtime co-hosts had a tense, awkward exchange over the tweet. Though Undisputed chugged along, that exchange was not forgotten.
Sharpe has been a great foil for Bayless over the years and won't be easily replaced. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has starred on Undisputed since it debuted in September of 2016.