Shannon Sharpe: Kendrick Perkins Said What Everyone Thinks About Kevin Durant
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 10 2020
Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant got into an all-time Twitter spat yesterday, considering their status as former teammates. Durant ripped into Perkins' production and preparation, and Perkins came back with a bazooka gun in closing: "That’s fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!!"
Undisputed discussed this spat, and Shannon Sharpe sided with Perk:
"All Perk said was what everyone else is thinking," Sharpe said. "95 percent of the league believed that was a weak-sauce move by KD [to join the 73-9 Warriors after blowing a 3-1 Western Conference Finals lead to them]."
I happen to disagree with Sharpe here. We'll never know if the Warriors would have won the two titles that they won with Durant without him, but my suspicion is that they would not have.
Anyways, Durant's proclivity to argue with anyone on social media, whether it's a former teammate, a media member, or some guy with a blue egg avatar and 7 followers, has provided this ecosystem with a neverending supply of content.