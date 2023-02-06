Shannon Sharpe: 'I Wish Ja Morant Would Realize He's Not a Thug'
Shannon Sharpe has strong thoughts on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Two weeks ago, Sharpe got into a yelling match with a few Grizzlies players and Morant's father, Tee. Now reports suggest members of Morant's entourage "aggressively" confronted the Indiana Pacers' traveling party inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis and one may have pulled a gun. Sharpe said he wishes Morant would realize he's not a thug.
During Monday's episode of Undisputed, Sharpe said Morant needs to stop trying to prove he's "hard" and distance himself from the drama. The Pro Football Hall of Famer went on to say Morant is putting himself and his family in harm's way by surrounding himself with the wrong types of people. The key line: "You got a $200 million contract and you want people in the NBA to think (you're) hood, to think (you're) gangster, because you roll with these types of people."
Here's the entire segment:
I'm sure we'll get some kind of response from Morant, his father or the people surrounding him. But it's hard to argue with Sharpe's point.