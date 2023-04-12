Shane McClanahan's Changeup Is Disgusting
Shane McClanahan has played two seasons in the Majors. In the first he finished seventh in Rookie of the Year voting. In the second he finished sixth in the American League Cy Young race. So far in 2023 all he's done is start three games, win all of them, and strike out 21 batters in 17.1 innings for the seemingly unstoppable Tampa Bay Rays.
The 26-year-old southpaw throws extremely hard and with purpose. His stuff is certifiably nasty and the armside run on his changeup is particularly outstanding, as evidenced of this clip from yesterday's start against the Boston Red Sox.
When you put it down on paper, it hardly seems possible that someone's changeup is 88 mph and moves over a foot and a half away from a bat. The Pitching Ninja rightly highlighted it, as he does all unhittable pitches that the ridiculous arms across MLB hurl. One can sound like a broken record in expressing surprise that anyone ever squares these deliveries up.
McClanahan is currently the favorite to win the AL Cy Young. And we wouldn't bet against him. Or want to stand in the box 60 feet away from him either.