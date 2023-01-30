Twitter Had a Good Laugh Over Shams Charania Report That Mavericks Would Trade Dorian Finney-Smith For a Star
The NBA trade deadline is a little over a week away and contending teams are looking to improve their rosters for the stretch run. Among those teams is the Dallas Mavericks who currently sit in the 7-seed in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record. According to Shams Charania the Mavericks are open to trading for a star. Even if it means giving up Dorian Finney-Smith. Via The Athletic:
The Jazz are expressing strong interest in Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, as teams have gotten the impression that Dallas would be open to moving the 29-year-old in the right deal for a star-caliber player, sources say. The Mavericks have an incredibly high price threshold for teams reaching out about Finney-Smith, rival executives say.
If you'd like a good laugh, check out the replies and quote tweets on this tweet aggregating Shams' report.
Apparently, people think it's funny the way this is worded. Probably because it is. It's not that he's a bad player (he's a career 36 percent three-point shooter, but 41 percent from distance in the postseason!), but Finney-Smith is averaging 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and one steal per game. He turns 30 during the postseason. The idea that the Mavericks are "open" to the idea of trading him for a star-caliber player is just funny.
And everyone seems to agree it's funny. It's nice to know that there are still some things we can all agree on during these divisive times.