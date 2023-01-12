Roundup: Shakira Blasts Gerard Pique; Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy; Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital
Naomi Osaka revealed pregnancy, withdrew from the Australian Open ... Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital ... Miley Cyrus knows how to promote an album ... Carlos Correa is a Twin ... Skip Bayless not a big fan of Mike McCarthy ... Podcasters want your earholes and your eyeballs ... FAA has another rough one ... New York Republicans call on George Santos to resign ... California storms cause 17 deaths so far ... Shakira ripped ex Gerard Pique ... Russia replaces military commander in Ukraine ... Egg prices are still high ... Highlights and lowlights from the Golden Globes ... SAG Awards nominations are out ...Tua Tagovailoa ruled out this week ... Air Force lineman Hunter Brown dies at 21 ... NFLPA releases first players' All-Pro team ... International Tennis Hall of Fame announces new podcast ... Former USC star Charles White died at 64 ...
