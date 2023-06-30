Roundup: Shakira Releases New Song About Gerard Pique; MLB All-Star Starters Announced; J.J. Watt Joins CBS
Supreme Court strikes down college affirmative action programs ... A least 13 dead in Texas' extreme heat ... Travis Scott not criminally liable for Astroworld deaths ... House hunting is about to get harder ... Jury acquits deputy who failed to confront Parkland gunman ... Russian elite brace for Kremlin investigation into Wagner rebellion ... U.S. economy shows surprising strength in first half of 2023 ... Shakira releases new song about Gerard Pique ... Showtime drops several shows ... Will Poulter begged to join "The Bear" ... "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" set to open big ... James Harden opts in, Sixers will explore trade ... A preview of the 2023 Tour de France ... Manchester United lands Mason Mount from Chelsea ... J.J. Watt joins CBS as an analyst ... MLB All-Star starters announced ... Kyrie Irving to meet with the Suns ...
John Mulaney faced the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Shohei Ohtani crushed his 29th home run.
The latest trailer for Dune: Part Two.
Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku.
Ice Cube -- "Friday"